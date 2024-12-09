Kochi, December 9: The Kerala government has officially announced the Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101, offering a chance to win significant prizes this festive season. The Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 tickets are priced at INR 400 each, which includes INR 312.50 for the ticket cost and INR 87.50 for the 28% GST. A total of 90 lakh tickets have been printed, with the overall value of tickets reaching INR 281.25 crore.

The draw venue for Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 is Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This festive lottery is expected to generate widespread interest. Participants hope for life-changing prizes while contributing to the state's ongoing social and economic development efforts. From draw date, time and ticket price to first prize, in this article, we bring you everything you need to know about the Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101.

Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101: Draw Date and Time

The results for Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 will be out on February 5, 2024, at 2 pm.

Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 Prize

The Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 will be issued in ten series, and the prize will be distributed. The first prize will be a massive INR 20 crore. The second prize will offer INR 1 crore, with 20 winners selected for this prize. Additionally, the third prize will reward 10 winners with INR 25 lakh each. The fourth and fifth prizes will also have 10 winners each, with cash rewards given to those fortunate enough to win. The total prize money on offer for the 2024-25 bumper lottery amounts to a substantial INR 90.88 crore.

According to the official notification, the primary objective of the Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 (BR-101) is to raise revenue for Kerala’s social welfare programs and developmental activities. The lottery also aims to create direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly benefiting the weaker sections of society. It must be noted that the Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 BR-101 will be drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

