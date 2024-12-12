Kolkata, December 12: The Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery, inspired by the popular Satta Matka game, has captured the attention of many in the city. Players are eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result on December 12, 2024, with winning numbers being available on platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff. in. The lottery conducts draws every day, featuring eight rounds or "Bazis" from Monday to Sunday. Exclusively for Kolkata residents, this fast-paced game offers multiple chances to win, making it a popular choice among those looking for instant rewards.

Although betting and gambling are prohibited across India, lotteries are permitted in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Shillong. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced every 90 minutes, starting at 10:03 AM and concluding with the final draw at 8:33 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 11, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 12

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 590 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery?

In Kolkata, eight rounds or bazis are played throughout the day, from morning to evening. The rules of Kolkata FF are straightforward: players select numbers and place bets for a chance to win prizes. From purchasing Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets to participating and checking the results on the websites mentioned earlier, lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the Kolkata FF Result, including the winning numbers for December 12. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, it's important to remember that lottery games are a form of gambling. Always play responsibly and be aware of the legal regulations in your area.

