New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday arranged for the return of Kerala students stranded in Jammu and Kashmir to their hometowns.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib claimed that they were contacted by students of the Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University in Srinagar, through the #SOSIYC initiative after being stuck there due to the lack of public transport. A bus was arranged to bring them to Delhi, and they were then sent to Kerala with essential items for the journey, said a statement.

He also said the organisation is committed to helping people in times of crisis and is keeping politics aside. Whenever the country faced a crisis, the Congress and the Indian Youth Congress prioritised the country's interest," he said.

"In this hour of crisis, our workers are leaving all political programmes and standing firmly with people with compassion, dedication and courage. We remain active on the ground in the conflict-hit areas like Poonch, running relief camps, providing food, shelter and medical help to displaced families." he added.

Chib also said that Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had directed the IYC to assist those affected with the help of the #SOSIYC initiative.

