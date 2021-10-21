New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Centre has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 100 billion from the country's textiles exports in the next five years, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Thursday.

Addressing a CII event, the minister said, "The government has set a strong aspirational goal of achieving USD 100 billion from textiles exports in the next five years, and we will remain committed to ensuring the implementation of all development schemes and bring in many more schemes in pursuit of this aspiration", according to a statement by the chamber.

The government has already announced the MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme to attract new investments and build mega textile parks in the country. Other significant initiatives include the launch of the PLI scheme to achieve manufacturing excellence and RoDTEP to enhance export competitiveness.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of TEXCON.

Addressing the conference, Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said the government is making all efforts to proactively address the challenges and facilitate the creation of an enabling environment for the growth and development of the textiles and apparel sector.

"We are capable to meet the domestic as well as the global market demands. I would like to urge the industry to take full advantage of the current global market shifts in establishing the excellence and prominence of India globally," he said. HRS hrs

