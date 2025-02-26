New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) IndiGo on Wednesday said it is facing a fine of nearly Rs 14 lakh in relation to input tax credit and is evaluating necessary legal recourse.

The fine of Rs 13,91,818 has been imposed by the Joint Commissioner, Corporate Circle, Lucknow Division, Uttar Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing.

The airline said the tax officer has denied input tax credit availed for FY 2020-21 and raised the demand.

"The company believes that it has accurately availed input tax credit and has merits in its case. Accordingly, the company is evaluating necessary legal recourse under the applicable law, including filing of appeal before the appropriate appellate authority," it said.

Further, the carrier said there is no significant impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

