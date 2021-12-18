Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI): The DMK government has planned to celebrate the birth centenary of party leader and former state minister K Anbazhagan in a grand manner.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will rename the Integrated Complex for Finance Department at Nandanam here after the leader who has been closely associated with the Dravidian stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Apart from renaming the complex, the Chief Minister will unveil the former minister's statue on the campus on Sunday, an official release here said on Saturday.

Popularly known as Perasiriyar (professor), Anbazhagan, a trusted friend of Karunanidhi, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai in March last year.

He was born in Kattoor village in Tiruvarur district on December 19, 1922. Despite his involvement in politics, Anbazhagan never withdrew himself from writing and wrote over 40 books on numerous topics since 1948. His family will be honoured for nationalising his books, the release said.PTI JSP

