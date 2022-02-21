New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd dived over four per cent during the early trade on Monday, after Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board of directors.

On the BSE, the shares were down 4.47 per cent to Rs 2,025.45 apiece.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Again Tomorrow at 12 Noon: Report.

Likewise, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip declined 4.31 per cent to trade at Rs 2,025.2 during the morning trade.

IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Friday resigned from the board of directors of parent company InterGlobe Aviation.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro+ 5G First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon, Check Exciting Offers Here.

He further stated that he will gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years.

Gangwal and his related entities own around 37 per cent stake in this company. Rahul Bhatia and his related entities own around 38 per cent in InterGlobe Aviation. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)