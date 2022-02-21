Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week along with the Realme 9 Pro device, and today, it will be made available online. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme India website. Sale offers include a Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit, debit cards, an additional Rs 1,000 off on debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and more. Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, it gets a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme 9 Pro+ (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Smartprix)

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging support. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 26,999. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB model retails at Rs 28,999.

