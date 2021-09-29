New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Wednesday reported a 38.34 per cent jump in its net profit to an all-time high of Rs 4,416.13 crore for the last financial year 2020-21.

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 3,192.09 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

Also Read | Amazon Astro Home-Assistant Robot Launched; Priced at $1,450.

While addressing the 34th Annual General Meeting, IRFC Chairman and Managing Director Amitabh Banerjee said the total revenue from operations grew 17.51 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 15,770.47 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 13,421.01 crore in the previous financial year.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1,372.19 crore which works out to 31.07 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) for the financial year 2020-21.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser Deals: iPhone SE 2020 Now Available at Rs 25,000; Check More Offers Here.

"IRFC reported a stellar performance during the year under review, with all-time high revenue and profits. The net profit of IRFC for FY21 stood at Rs 4,416.13 crore, an increase of 38.34 per cent, against Rs 3,192.09 crore in the last fiscal," Banerjee said.

While addressing the shareholders during the virtual AGM, Banerjee said IRFC has recorded a phenomenal 51 per cent growth in annual disbursements, which increased from Rs 70,471.96 crore in FY20 to Rs 1,04,369 crore in FY21.

The assets under management (AUM) for 2020-21 stands at Rs 3,60,079 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 35.29 per cent.

He said the capital adequacy ratio of IRFC continues to remain strong at 420.46 per cent in FY21.

The total capital outlay (capital expenditure) of the railway ministry for the year 2020-21 was Rs 1,55,161 crore. Out of the total, IRFC's disbursement against the same was significant at Rs 1,04,369 crore, which constitutes 67.43 per cent of the total capital outlay for the year 2020-21, he said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)