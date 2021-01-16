Coimbatore, Jan 15 (PTI) Isha Foundation founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday said the Centre can convert the contentious farm laws into recommendations and let the state governments decide on necessary amendments depending on requirements of farmers in respective states.

There may be specific concerns in different states as agriculture was different in the Country, he said.

"I do not know exactly what is really upsetting the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The policy does not seem to disturb the farmers here (Tamil Nadu) as I have spoken to many of them," he told reporters here.

Considering the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhi and its impact, it was best to make these laws into recommendation and states can bring in amendments according to the requirements after consulting their farmers, he said.

Earlier addressing the people who gathered at the Centre as part of Pongal festivities, he urged them to make Tamil Nadu free of COVID-19 by continuing to follow social protocols and acting responsibly.

