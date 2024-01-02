Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain has launched a grievance redressal portal for people and force personnel.

The director general of police said he hoped that the 'Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye' portal would benefit a large number of people in resolving their issues qualitatively and quantitatively.

"To listen to the issues of citizens and also of police personnel...in a more structured and decentralised manner and also to improve the density and quality of resolving their issues, the DGP launched the portal at a function organised at the police headquarters here," a spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said, "It is a matter of great happiness that we are able to launch the J&K Police grievance portal on the very first day of the new year."

