Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) A sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was suspended on Tuesday for alleged negligence in connection with the murder of a gangster hailing from Jammu in Punjab's Mohali last week, officials said.

A departmental inquiry was also ordered against two other police personnel in connection with the incident.

Gangster Rajesh Dogra, who hailed from Jammu and had recently come out of jail, was killed by members of a rival gang in broad daylight in Mohali on March 4.

In an order, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar said sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, posted at the Sarwal police post, is shifted to the district police lines and placed under suspension with immediate effect for alleged negligence for his inability to keep a watch on the gangster who was roaming outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the Bakshi Nagar SHO and the Sarwal police post in-charge, he said.

The probe will be conducted by the superintendent of police (headquarters), he said.

Despite the prescribed protocols of the Jammu and Kashmir Police manual, neither the beat officer nor the Bakshi Nagar Police Station SHO took appropriate action of keeping a close watch on the history-sheeter, he said.

