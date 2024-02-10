Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Punjab school education department issued a show cause notice to a private school in Jalandhar for not teaching Punjabi as a compulsory subject, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said.

Bains said it came to his notice that Punjabi was not being taught as a compulsory subject to students of the school, according to an official release.

Taking serious notice of it, he directed the officials of the school education department to issue a show cause notice to the school in this regard.

The minister said the state government is committed to maintaining the dignity of the language and any disrespect toward it will not be tolerated at any cost.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Legal and legislative affairs of the state and the Punjab Act-2008 on the Education of Punjabi and Other Languages, it is mandatory for every school in the state to teach Punjabi as a compulsory subject from the first to the tenth standard, Bains said.

He said the department still has been receiving complaints regarding the violations of this act by some private schools in the state and stern action will be taken against all violators.

He appealed to all private schools in Punjab to ensure that the Punjabi subject is taught as a compulsory subject.

