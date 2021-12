Jalna, Dec 29 (PTI) An official who arrived at a meeting with the Jalna collector without wearing a mask on Wednesday was fined Rs 500, an official said.

The collector also reprimanded the official and fined him under the Disaster Management Act, he added.

