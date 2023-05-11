New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Jay Bharat Maruti on Thursday said it will invest in the range of Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore in a phased manner to set up two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both the regions.

The plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers' Park in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The new plant in Sonipat will provide capacity enhancement so as to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda which is expected to be commissioned by FY2025, it added.

The company will also be setting up an assembly facility in the new Gujarat facility for supplying auto assemblies, Jay Bharat Maruti said.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, a joint venture between JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India, is the flagship company of the USD 2.6 billion JBM Group.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of key auto systems such as chassis and suspension systems, exhaust systems, welded assemblies, tools and dies, etc. for Maruti Suzuki India.

