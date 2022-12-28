New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its 5G services in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, marking the largest multi-state rollout of the services till date.

Jio's 5G services have also gone live in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi, according to a statement by the company.

"Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi," the statement said terming it the "largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date".

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.

"These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a Jio spokesperson said.

