Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid his tributes to the martyrs of 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Sinha in a statement said "humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008.

"We'll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland."

