Jammu, May 21 (PTI) Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, an official spokesman said.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said it was decided that there will be a monthly review of progress on the project so as to ensure that work is done expeditiously towards project completion.

Parmar was apprised by the Deputy Commissioner Kathua that felling of trees, removal of structures and utility shifting is in full swing which will be completed within two days.

He assured that there shall be no hurdle on account of construction activities and execution of works will be done simultaneously, the spokesman said.

He directed the officers to keep provision of security check at the confluence point from Basantpur side. Besides, the issue of staff crunch was also discussed during the meeting in response to which both sides agreed to station the required manpower, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting was informed that the work for shifting of Noor bridge coming under the submergence has been allotted and soil investigation has also been conducted.

The Rs 2,715.70 crore Shahpur kandi Dam Project once completed would provide assured irrigation water of 1150 cusecs which will irrigate 32,173 hectares of agricultural land falling in Kathua and Samba districts of J&K.

