Pakur (Jharkhand), Nov 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam Tuesday said the JMM-led government in the state is seriously considering to reduce taxes on fuel so that the people do not have to bear the brunt of the high prices.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Deals on iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold3, Pixel 6 & More.

The Centre should have slashed the rates earlier as it was the general people who had to suffer due to the high cost of fuel, he told reporters here.

Also Read | Lava Agni 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

"As far as the Jharkhand government is concerned we are seriously considering to reduce the prices," the minister said to queries by scribes about the state government's stand on reducing its share of taxes on petrol and diesel as in BJP-ruled states.

"It may take little time as we are seriously considering the issue," he said.

Alam said the Pakur district administration has been directed to initiate action against those responsible for revenue theft as well as against operators engaged in illegal stone quarry and coal mining.

"No illegal activity will be tolerated ... The state exchequer was empty when we formed the government in the state. The state government has been working to increase the revenue from all sectors, including GST," Alam, who is the local MLA , said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)