Black Friday is traditionally hosted a day after Thanksgiving and this year's Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021. It marks the official onset of the holiday shopping season. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon and Walmart are offering several tech products such as smartphones, earbuds, tablets and more on their respective platforms. To save your precious time, we have hereby listed down the top early deals. E-Commerce Giant Amazon To Launch Its First Internet Satellites in Late 2022.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone X is available with up to 34 percent discount on Amazon.com. Customers who wish to purchase an unlocked version of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro Max can buy them via Walmart with a 37 percent discount. Apple iPhone SE's 1st gen and 2nd-gen unlocked version are also available for sale with up to 83 percent off.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3 XL are up for grabs with up to 76 percent off. In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy A Series, S Series, Galaxy A Series are also listed with up to 81 percent discount. Major telecom companies AT&T and Verizon are also offering up to $1,000 and $1,250 discounts, respectively on flagship phones from companies like Apple, OnePlus, Google and Samsung. Unlocked models of Google Pixel 6, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are also being offered on Amazon.com with up to 45 percent discount.

