New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the company said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also laid down the foundation stone of phase II of Fortis O P Jindal hospital in Raigarh.

The company said its philanthropic arm JSPL Foundation will construct the phase II of the hospital at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The project is expected to be completed in 2 years.

With this, the total capacity of the hospital will increase to 155 beds.

The project will also have COVID-19 isolation wards as per ICMR guidelines besides health care facilities for various serious ailments.

"JSPL Foundation is committed to providing world class health care facilities for the community," JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal said. The second phase of the hospital will cater to multidisciplinary services including ICU, Neuro-ICU, dialysis, radiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, cardiovascular surgery etc.

The company had earlier also contributed Rs 25 crore towards PM-CARES Fund.

