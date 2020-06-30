Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones last week. Both handsets are all set to go on sale today at 12 pm IST via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme X3 Series has been listed on Flipkart with a 'Notify Me' button & will be offered with an extra Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, an extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom & Realme Buds Q Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

In terms of specifications, the Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom mobile phones feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ ultra-smooth corning gorilla glass 5 dual punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Realme X3 gets a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, an 8MP sensor with 20x hybrid zoom & a 2MP macro sensor.

Keep up the Xcitement! It’s almost time to get your hands on the best 4G Flagships, #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom which come equipped with the best-in-segment features. #60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed Sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/SsjLLQz7Su pic.twitter.com/kVE5lXWHJm — realme (@realmemobiles) June 29, 2020

On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP ultra-high-resolution wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the Realme X3 sports a 16MP primary camera & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom flaunts a 32MP main shooter with Sony IMX 616 Sensor & an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle snapper.

Realme X3 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme Twitter)

The Realme X3 Series handsets run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with Adreno 640 GPU. Both mobile phones come packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W dart charging facility & will be offered in arctic white & glacier blue Colours.

The Realme X3 is launched with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be sold with 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage configurations. Coming to the prices, the Realme X3 smartphone costs Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 128GB Variant & Rs 25,999 for 8GB & 128GB Model, the Realme X3 SuperZoom with 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage is Priced at Rs 27,999 & the 12GB & 256GB Variant will be offered with a Price Tag of Rs 32,999.

