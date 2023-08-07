New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) has posted a multi-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 63.60 crore during the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 13.41 crore net profit in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The total income surged to Rs 755.41 crore from Rs 296.57 crore in the year-ago period.

As on June 30, 2023, the company's order book was at Rs 6,122.30 crore.

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons Limited, said, "We are delighted to commence FY24 on a strong note, with several exciting developments in the first quarter. The company's business momentum remained robust, as we reported revenues of Rs 753.19 crore, higher 155 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis."

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) is a provider of mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coaches (LHB), braking systems, metro coach, commercial vehicles, etc.

