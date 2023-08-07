Rimzim Dadu marked her Indian Couture Week debut this year in 2023. Famous Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday was her showstopper wherein she walked the ramp in a stunning gold-coloured outfit. Rimzim's peculiar craft has been a topic of discussion in the fashion world and it's only a matter of time before she joins the likes of Gaurav Gupta or Rahul Mishra. Until then, let's discuss Tara Sutaria and Malaika Arora's black and white outfits that have gotten us talking. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Emily Blunt, Who Nailed this Red Michael Kors Outfit Better?

Tara Sutaria picked a monochrome lehenga choli from a famous designer. In a plain black choli and a black and white printed lehenga, Tara did look ravishing. Unlike any usual styling, Tara went easy with her accessorisation. With no jewellery to flaunt, she allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Finally, with subtle makeup and a simple hairdo, she rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora v/s Tara Sutaria

Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we have B-town's Munni, Malaika Arora doing the same honours. However, unlike Tara, she didn't pick a lehenga choli but a stunning six yards instead. With a similar black and white printed saree and a plain blouse, Mala looked delightful as always. With blushed cheeks, subtle lips, well-defined brows and a simple hairdo, she kept her look charming. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better?

If given a choice, whose outfit will you pick for your personal wardrobe? Will it be Tara Sutaria's lehenga choli or Malaika Arora's saree? Drop your comments on Twitter.

Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora - Whose Outfit Did You Like More? Malaika Arora Tara Sutaria

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).