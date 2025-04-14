Sultanpur (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday defended the Waqf legislation and said violent protests against the law were unwarranted and politically motivated.

Addressing a gathering at the Marwari Dharamshala near Sitakund Dham, the former Union minister said, "The Waqf bill has now become a law after extensive debate in Parliament. Once a law is passed in Parliament, it is mandatory to implement it across the country. No state can refuse its enforcement."

Mishra clarified that the legislation neither sought to seize anyone's land nor target mosques or eidgahs.

"The law is aimed at regulating the management of Waqf properties for the benefit of common Muslims. It also includes provisions for auditing expenditures and assessing assets," he said.

Condemning the violent protests against the law, Mishra said, "The agitation around this law is being fuelled by politics, which is inappropriate. There is no justification for violent demonstrations."

He also expressed his objection to a recent remark by the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman against Rajput king Rana Sanga.

On the Karni Sena's protest against Suman over his remarks, Mishra said, "Everyone, including the Karni Sena, has the right to protest but resorting to violence is not acceptable."

