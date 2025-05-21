Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, Muharram and other upcoming significant events in the Valley.

At the review meeting, officers briefed the IGP about the security measures, shared insights from past experiences, and emphasised the need for robust communication channels, seamless coordination among forces, and advanced real-time monitoring systems.

The discussions focused on strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance tactics, and optimising personnel deployment along the key locations, a spokesperson said.

The IGP took stock of the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, Muharram and other upcoming events during a meeting held at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, he said.

DIG Central Kashmir Rajiv Panday, DIG North Kashmir Maqsood Ul Zaman, DIG South Kashmir Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone and other officers attended the meeting.

Birdi reviewed the security framework and directed the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic locations. He emphasised the need for adequate manpower deployment at each Amarnath Yatra camp and in sensitive areas.

The IGP stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations, timely threat assessments, and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.

