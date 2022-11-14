Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday kicked off the second phase of its State-wide anti-drug campaign which is also football-themed in view of the upcoming World Cup slated to commence from November 20.

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the online the commencement of the campaign which, he said, also includes a goal-scoring event as part of which two crore goals are expected to be scored by school students.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

As part of this event, goalposts carrying 'no to drugs' campaign boards and posters would be put up at all local self-government bodies, schools, government offices, private companies, IT parks, bus-stands, and other public places so that anyone can come at any time and score a goal.

"I hope the students will participate and ensure that we exceed the target of two crores," he said during the online launch event.

Vijayan said the fight against drugs was an intervention on the part of the government keeping in mind the present and future of the students.

In view of the successful completion of the first phase, which commenced on October 2, everyone should carry forward the initiative with renewed vigour, he said.

"A drug-free Kerala is our aim. Students have an important role to play in it," he added.

During the day, events related to the second phase of the campaign were held in various schools, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

In a school in Kochi city, students from kindergarten to class 12 together made by hand a huge poster advocating against the use of drugs.

Students of various classes and teachers told the channel that children from KG to class 12 participated in the event.

The students said they were against use of drugs and no one should use them.

At another school in Kottayam district, the students created and enacted a street play in Malayalam against the use of drugs.

Students in Kasaragod district also enacted a play in English on the harmful effects of drug use.

The second phase of the campaign ends on January 26, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)