New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 58 per cent at 13.22 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 8.37 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 20, 2025, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses has increased to 9.44 lakh hectare from 6.63 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals rose to 18.03 lakh hectare over 14.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds is down at 5.38 lakh tonnes against 5.89 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is higher at 31.25 lakh hectare from 29.12 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 137.84 lakh hectare till June 20, 2025, from 124.88 lakh hectares a year ago.

The southwest monsoon is now back on track after a brief stall, and rainfall activity is increasing across most regions of India. IMD has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

