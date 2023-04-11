Shillong, Apr 10 (PTI) Thousands of people on Monday witnessed the colourful traditional Thanksgiving festival of the Khasi community, the Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem, held at the Weiking ground here.

The three-day festival aptly titled – ‘dance of the happy heart' - concluded with around 1400 men and women dancing to the beats of drums and tune of 'tangmuri' (flute) in order to thank the Almighty for the blessings He bestowed.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

Governor Pegu Chauhan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

The dancers wore gold and silver jewellery ornaments, including silver crowns that adorn the heads of unmarried women.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

A part of the costume of male dancers is silver quivers having three arrows.

The first arrow is designated to guard oneself, the second is for protecting the honour of the family and clan, and the third one is for territorial protection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)