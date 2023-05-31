Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Kotak Life Insurance on Wednesday announced Rs 840 crore bonus to over 6.5 lakh policyholders for FY23.

The bonus is an increase of 24 per cent over the bonus declared for FY22, as per a statement, which explained that bonuses are paid at the time of maturity or exit.

* * * * *

Tech Mahindra announces tie-up with Bank of Baroda

* Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Bank of Baroda to deploy digital solutions to enhance customer experience of the state-run lender.

A first-of-its-kind centre of excellence for any state-run bank in India has been set up as part of the partnership, a statement said.

* * * * * *

Tan90 raises funds from a clutch of investors

* Cooling solutions company Tan90 on Wednesday announced that it has raised funds from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A, 3i Partners and other investors.

The company will expand its 'cooling as a service' in tier-2 cities and is targeting to enter south east Asia, and European markets, as per an official statement.

