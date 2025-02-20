Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced some senior-level appointments, under which Vyomesh Kapasi will move to the private sector lender as the head of products in the consumer bank.

Kapasi was earlier leading its in-house NBFC Kotak Mahindra Prime. Company veteran Shahrukh Todiwala has been elevated to replace Kapasi, as per a statement.

***** Chinese Wok plans to add 25 outlets in East India

* Chinese Wok, which claims to be India's largest quick service restaurant chain devoted to the cuisine, is planning to add 25 outlets in East India as part of its expansion efforts.

The company is targeting to increase revenues to Rs 1,000 crore after closing the March quarter of FY25 with an annual revenue of Rs 650 crore, as per a statement.

