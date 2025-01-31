New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) KP Green Engineering on Friday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 111.80 crore from multiple clients in January 2025.

The orders include solar projects worth Rs 59.60 crore for fixed tilt module mounting structure, supply of tracker type module mounting structure and structure part, a BSE filing stated.

The company also got orders for pooling substations worth Rs 36 crore, solar rooftop projects worth Rs 8.7 crore and transmission towers worth Rs 7.5 crore.

The company aims to complete the majority of these newly secured orders by the end of the current financial year, March 31, 2025, according to the filing.

This summary reflects the diverse and substantial orders the company has secured across various segments, showcasing its continued growth and strong market presence, it stated.

