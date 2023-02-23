Mangaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday posted Kuldeep Kumar R Jain DCP (traffic-Bengaluru west) as the new police commissioner of Mangaluru city.

Also Read | BSE Sensex Crashes 927 Points Amid Weak Global Cues; Settles at 59,745 Points.

The incumbent N Shashi Kumar has been transferred as IGP (railways), official sources said.

Also Read | Indian Workers With Digital Skills Contributing USD 508 Billion to Country's GDP, Says Report.

M S Mohammed Sujeeta has been named as the DCP-traffic (south) in a newly created post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)