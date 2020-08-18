New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The AIPEF on Tuesday said lakhs of power sector engineers and employees held peaceful protests across the country against privatization of discoms and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) had given a call for holding a protest day on August 18.

Also Read | AIMTC Urges RBI to Extend EMI Moratorium for Road Transport Sector Till December 31 Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

"Lakhs of power sector employees and engineers across the country held peaceful protest meetings seeking withdrawal of Electricity Bill 2020 and to oppose the privatization process of electricity distribution in Union Territories and other states," AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said in a statement.

The protest meetings were held under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in all states and UTs, the statement said.

Also Read | Realme C12, Realme C15 & Realme Buds Classic Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Gupta asserted that after strong protest of 11 states and two Union Territories in power ministers' conference on July 3, the Union Power Minister had committed to bring a modified draft of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

However, even after more than 45 days, the government has not placed any new draft in the public domain for comments and Union Territories have been asked to privatize discoms without getting into the details of the ground realities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of privatizing Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and the Odisha government has started the privatization process of three discoms, it added.

Odisha's Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) was given to Tata Power and employees are already protesting, it stated.

The provisions in the draft Amendment Bill to allow private franchisee or sub-licensee will only lead to cherry-picking of remunerative areas affecting the financial viability of discoms, AIPEF opined.

It may be mentioned that privatization and the urban distribution franchisee model have miserably failed in all the places, it noted.

"Now imposing the same failed model on states in the name of financial help is nothing but blackmail which is not acceptable and has been vehemently opposed by power employees and engineers," it said.

It seems that the government is more concerned about the profitability of the private sector power companies, it lamented.

Gupta said Tuesday's demonstration is a peaceful symbolic protest and if central and state governments do not stop the privatization process, then power sector employees will be forced to resort to democratic agitational steps.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)