Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially refreshed its C series by launching Realme C15 & Realme C12 budget smartphones in India. The company also launched Realme Buds Classic along with the launch of handsets. Realme C15 will be available for sale in India on August 27 whereas Realme C12 & Realme Buds Classic will be sold on August 24, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme C15, Realme C12 & Realme Buds Classic Launching Today at 12:30 PM IST in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, Both smartphones sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600X720 pixels. For photography, Realme C15 flaunts a quad rear camera system featuring a 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP retro camera, a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies & video calls, there is an 8MP AI selfie camera at the front of Realme C15.

Realme C15 Camera (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme C12 features a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W camera. Upfront, the smartphone gets a 5MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Both budget handsets come packed with a mega 6,000mAh battery with up to 18W quick charging support.

Realme C12 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Realme Buds Classic comes with a built-in cable organiser, music & video playback control, & a 14.2mm large bass driver. Coming to the pricing, Realme C15 costs Rs 9,999 for 3GB & 64GB variant whereas the 4GB & 128GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Realme C12 will be offered with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB. Realme Buds Classic is launched at Rs 399.

