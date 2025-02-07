Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) LatentView Analytics Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 42.6 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered global data analytics company recorded a profit after tax of Rs 46.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, consolidated profit grew to Rs 122.24 crore from Rs 113.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, rose to Rs 242.5 crore from Rs 188.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income for the April-December 2024 period stood at Rs 670.3 crore, compared to Rs 526.9 crore in the year-ago period.

LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman, commenting on the October-December 2024 results, said, "We are pleased to announce our eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with a 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 37.5 per cent year-on-year increase. This strong performance was driven by momentum in consulting, GenAI projects, and new client wins."

"This quarter (October-December 2024) marked several significant milestones, including a USD 3.2 million engagement win—our highest-value single contract with our largest client—reinforcing our strategic partnership and client-centric approach," Sethuraman added.

LatentView Analytics Chief Financial Officer Rajan Venkatesan said, "For Q3FY25, we reported a total operating revenue of Rs 227.8 crore with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1 per cent. This margin is before factoring in acquisition-related costs and non-operating forex losses, primarily associated with intra-group loans."

"As of December 31, 2024, our headcount stood at 1,622, and investments remained strong at Rs 1,049.8 crore, reflecting our financial stability and continued operational strength," he added.

