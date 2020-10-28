New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) LG Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two new mobile phone models with prices starting from Rs 36,990 onwards, as the company looks to tap into the country's booming premium smartphone market.

The company said the two flagship smartphone models -- Velvet and Wing -- are designed to help users find a whole new way to multitask while being creative in its design and outlook.

During the virtual unveiling of the products, LG said it has launched the 'Explorer' project that "imagines different approaches to the existing premium smartphones" and works on different but practical innovations for consumers.

"Today's smartphone users want and deserve more than cookie-cutter designs and tried-and-true features. Our newest launches, LG Velvet and LG Wing 5G are truly innovative devices that are different from anything else in the market today and offer features with unique propositions that are game changers in the way smartphones are developed today," LG Electronics India Business Head (Mobile Communications) Advait Vaidya said.

He added that with more consumers watching content on their smartphones than ever before, these phones will create all kinds of new possibilities for multitasking and enjoying content.

LG Velvet - which will be available from October 30 - is priced at Rs 36,990 (single screen), while the second screen can be bought as an accessory for Rs 13,000. The dual screen phone version will be priced at Rs 49,990. The dual screen allows users to view and simultaneously work on multiple apps. The 4G device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB) and 4,300 mAh battery.

LG WING is priced at Rs 69,990 and will be available from November 9. It allows users to switch between a basic mode and swivel mode - where the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise 90 degrees. The 5G-enabled device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB) and 4,000 mAh battery.

Last year, the Korean tech giant had unveiled its India-first 'W' series of smartphones and announced aggressive plans for the Indian market.

Players like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple dominate the premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) in India. The segment is also witnessing growing interest from players like Vivo and Xiaomi, as they try to make inroads into the segment that saw shipments of over one million devices in the June 2020 quarter, as per Counterpoint Research.

OnePlus occupied the top position in the premium smartphone market in India with a 29 per cent share in the said quarter, with Samsung in the second spot and Apple in third position.

While the segment saw over 32 per cent decline in shipments in the June 2020 quarter on account of COVID-19-related lockdown, it was one of the least-affected segments and reached its highest-ever share in the overall India smartphone market, contributing more than 4 per cent in total smartphone shipments.

