New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 25.4 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,368 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had a net profit of Rs 1,091 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 14 per cent to Rs 5,429 crore, from Rs 4,765 crore in FY24.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31 per cent over previous close on BSE.

