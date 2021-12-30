New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday said the licensing framework for audio conferencing, audiotex and voice mail services will be part of 'unified licence', going forward.

Currently, standalone licence for services like audiotex and voice mail services are being issued by the telecom department as per the existing norms.

"After examining the Trai's recommendations on 'licensing framework for audio conferencing/ audiotex/ voice mail services', DoT has decided to make this license a part of the unified licence (UL) by adding a new chapter for this authorisation," according to an official statement.

That said, the migration from the existing licence to unified licence will be optional for existing licensees holding VMS/ audiotex/ UMS licence.

"No new standalone licence or their renewal will be issued for VMS/ audiotex/ UMS licence against the DOT guidelines issued on July 16, 2001," the statement added.

The new framework will be effective from January 1, 2022.

"In a series of policy reforms initiated in telecom sector, the government has issued the 'licensing framework for audio conferencing/ audiotex/ voice mail services under unified licence' and amendments in the terms and conditions of the existing standalone licence of voice mail service (VMS)/ audiotex (ATS)/ unified messaging services (UMS)," it added.

Citing the key highlights of changes as per the revised policy, it said the licence fees of the new licensees and existing licensees will be eight per cent of AGR (adjusted gross revenue), which is at par with other licensees of unified licence.

The audio conferencing unit can be connected to both PSTN/ mobile and IP network as per norms, it said adding that the dial-out facility will be allowed even if using resources of more than one access service provider, subject to licence conditions.

Point-to-point conferencing has been allowed for providing services to registered enterprises in India.

"Service area for the licence under UL is being changed from 'SDCA' to 'national level' that is all-India level. However, it will remain SDCA for standalone licence of VMS/ audiotex /UMS," it said.

