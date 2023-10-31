Latur, Oct 31 (PTI) Members of the Lingayat community took out a morcha in Maharashtra's Latur district demanding reservation for its sub-castes in the other backward classes (OBC), nomadic tribes (NT) and special backward class (SBC) categories.

The morcha was taken out under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Veerashaiva Lingayat Shiva Sangathan on Monday and a delegation, led by the organisation's founder president Manohar Dhonde, handed over a memorandum to the collector.

As per the memorandum, the community has sought the inclusion of 32 sub-castes in the reservation for OBC, SBC and NT categories, Rs 25 crore for the development of Shri Kshetra Bhaktisthalam Ahmedpur, the development of Shri Kshetra Kapildhar main road, among other demands.

