New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty company Bakeri Group and investment management firm Lumos Alternate have partnered to set up a Rs 500 crore real estate investment platform.

The platform 'Sakar Realty Fund- I', which recently received final approval from Sebi, will invest in mid-market residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune, with an investment horizon of 3-4 years per project, Lumos Alternate said in a statement.

It aims to provide superior returns to its investors by leveraging the exceptional execution capabilities of Bakeri Group, which has delivered more than 420 lakh square feet of real estate development over its 65-year legacy.

The platform is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and institutional investors.

"The real estate market has been robust over the past few years, and many family offices and HNIs are looking to establish long-term direct partnerships with credible real estate developers who have successfully navigated multiple real estate cycles," Anuranjan Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO of Lumos Equity Advisors Pvt Ltd, said.

Sakar Realty Fund provides investors the opportunity to partner with one of the most trusted and experienced developers at an early stage and on pre-defined terms, he added.

"A pre-structured deal with a credible developer creates a win-win situation for both investors and developers. While the developer gains confidence in the availability of equity on call, investors benefit from a well-defined corporate governance framework and return structure with their preferred developer," Mohnot said.

Pavan Bakeri, Promoter and Managing Director of Bakeri Group, said the fund uniquely blends development expertise with independent investment acumen, delivering value to investors while contributing to landmark real estate projects in major Indian cities.

