Akola, May 8 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have arrested 10 women for stealing gold jewellery at a devotional programme, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | India Witnesses 18% Hike in Weekly Cyberattacks in January-March 2023.

Hundreds of people have been attending the event, “Shri Shivmahapuran Katha” since May 5 and police had received complaints of theft at the event venue.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

The official said Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge had directed the local crime branch to nab thieves.

The crime branch laid a trap and arrested 10 women, hailing from Maharashtra and other states, for allegedly committing the thefts.

Police have recovered 32 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.82 lakh from them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)