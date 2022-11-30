Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) A tremor of 2.7 magnitude was recorded in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday, Shahapur tehsildar Nilima Suryavanshi said.

"It was recorded 24 kms south-east of the Bhatsa dam with its epicentre in Sogaon village," she said.

