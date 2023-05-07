Latur, May 7 (PTI) A total of 25,675 medical aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET (UG), in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, said officials.

Also Read | India Witnesses 18% Hike in Weekly Cyberattacks in January-March 2023.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

Of all those who had registered for the entrance exam, 132 students did not turn up, they said.

NEET (UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm in 56 centres in the district amid CCTV surveillance, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)