Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) An FIR was registered by police against an autorickshaw driver in Thane district of Maharashtra for negligence which caused the death of an 18-month-old boy, police said on Saturday.

The boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and grandmother on March 15 in the autorickshaw of the accused which met with an accident due to rash and negligent driving, an official said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code after the boy succumbed to injuries caused in the accident.

