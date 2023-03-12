Nashik, Mar 12 (PTI) The festival of colours, Rangpanchami, was celebrated with enthusiasm in a traditional manner in Nashik city and the district on Sunday.

In Nashik city in north Maharashhtra, Rangpanchami is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi.

The major attraction of the day was preparing 'Rahadis'- a small tank-like structure made up of stones that is filled with water and natural colours- for celebration. The 'Rahadi' tradition was started by the Peshwas.

At several places, revellers splashed colours on each other while children used squirt guns.

