Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) A restaurant owner in Nagpur city was booked on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kill his former business partner with his gun over a financial dispute, police said.

The accused, Rehan Ansari Aslam Miyaji (30), had fired at Mohammad Sharif Mohammad Rafiq Ansari (37) in front of Hotel Sanjari Taj on Sunday morning, but the latter escaped unhurt.

A case was registered for attempt to murder under the IPC and the Arms Act.

