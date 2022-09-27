Mumbai, September 27: On Tuesday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scores for the online preliminary examination for the post of Clerk. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS clerk prelims examination can check their scores by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS released the preliminary exam results around 8 pm.

It must be noted that the IBPS recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the clerical posts. The IBPS preliminary exam was held on September 3 and 4 for clerical posts. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

Steps To Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the "score display link for Clerk online preliminary examination"

Enter using your registration number and password

Login and check your scores

Take a printout for future purpose

Here's the direct link to check IBPS Clerk scores. Now that the prelims examination results are out, the IBPS is most likely to conduct the mains exam in October this year. Only those candidates who cleared the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination will be allowed to appear for the main exam.

