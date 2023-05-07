Latur, May 7 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a group of people over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The murder was committed on Friday at Shirala village in Latur tehsil.

According to Murud police, Dhanraj Kale died on the spot after he was attacked by nine persons, who have been identified, with an axe and other sharp weapons.

The accused also assaulted the complainant and a witness in the case, seriously injuring them, the official added.

