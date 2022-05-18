Nashik, May 18 (PTI) Six vehicles were gutted in a fire in Pathardi Phata area of Maharashtra's Nashik city, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

An electric bike caught fire and the blaze spread to five other vehicles parked near it at a residential building in Anandnagar in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The police and fire brigade were informed and flames were doused, he said, adding that a case has been registered with Indiranagar police and further investigations are on.

